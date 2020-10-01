REVEALED: Architect sketches of inside Cultural and Civic Space

Coffs Harbour City Council is now sharing some of the architect's sketches of the Digital Creative Studio and Makerspace.

Coffs Harbour City Council is now sharing some of the architect's sketches of the Digital Creative Studio and Makerspace.

Coffs Harbour City Council has revealed more images of how some of the internal spaces in the Cultural and Civic Space will look.

This time it’s architect’s sketches of the Digital Creative Studio and Makerspace.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said it will be a place where the community can hone their creative skills and develop new ones.

“Creativity is one of the key skills needed for our community to thrive well into the future,” she said.

An image released last month showing the internal street that flows through the Cultural and Civic Space from one side to the other.

“This has guided our thinking on the design as much as wanting to reflect the beautiful Coffs Harbour natural environment throughout the building.”

Earlier in the week George Partos burnt his rates notice outside Council chambers in protest of what he says is a “colossal waste” of money on the project.

RELATED: Watch as rates notice goes up in flames

The Gordon St building is estimated to cost $76.5m - although some, including Crs Keith Rhoades and Paul Amos, fear costs could blow out to more than $100m.

George Partos burning his rates notice outside Coffs Harbour City Council chambers on Monday morning in protest against the planned Cultural and Civic Space.

But there are sections of the community all for the project including family lawyer Heather McKinnon.

Through a freedom of information search she revealed the project was recommended for $9m in funding from the State Government’s Regional Cultural Fund. An independent panel ranked it 16th in a list of over 150 projects but the funding was never awarded.

RELATED: It’s a $9M funding mystery

Andrew Fraser was the State Member for Coffs Harbour at the time the minister recommended the Cultural and Civic Space for funding and remains a vocal critic of the project; attending council meetings to keep an eye on debate and even organising a community meeting to rally those against the $76.5 CBD project:

RELATED: Fraser slams ‘greatest waste of money ever seen’

Mr Fraser denies any political interference.

Four Council buildings, including the chambers in Castle St, are up for sale to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

Digital Creative Studio

Whether you want to record a song, make a video or a podcast, the Digital Creative Studio plans to feature a wide range of recording equipment and software ideal for creative minds keen to experiment, or undertake creative projects.

You’ll be able to explore graphic design, audio and video editing, web and app development, game design, animation and programming. There are plans for a recording booth, a green screen and a suite of workstations with a range of professional and open source software.

“It will be a place to create and share our local stories and supports the community by providing more accessible resources and technology,” added Cr Knight.

Coffs Harbour City Council is now sharing some of the architect's sketches of the Digital Creative Studio and Makerspace.

Makerspace

In addition to the Digital Creative Studio, there will be a Makerspace. Makerspaces vary in type and size, they are essentially workshop areas where people can come together to create, collaborate and play. It’s a space designed for hands-on experiences for people of all ages.

The Makerspace may include technologies such as a 3D printer, 3D scanner, or electronic circuitry that encourage educational play and collaboration in the spirit of lifelong learning.

Council’s Group Leader Cultural and Community Services Sian Nivison said the Makerspace in our new building will have a STEAM focus (science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).

The children's library area in the proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

“Visitors to this space can expect to participate in activities such as coding, robotics, building simple circuits and motors and lots more,” she said.

“With the right amount of imagination and innovation, we hope this space will become a resource for the entire community We could host visits from local school groups, or even host ‘repair workshops’, where Coffs community ‘knowledge-holders’ can teach others how to fix their broken objects.”