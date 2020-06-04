REVEALED: $4m hotel upgrade underway in CBD

Upgrades are underway at the Quality Hotel in Coffs Harbour. Photo by Trevor Veale

THE accommodation sector has been hit hard by Covid-19 but it's full steam ahead at the Quality Hotel City Centre.

The hotel is located just off the Pacific Highway south of the CBD before Combine Street.

The development application was approved in September last year and now the hotel is fenced off and work underway.

The $4m upgrade will include 17 new studio apartments.

The hotel which will then boast 70 hotel rooms and apartments. It's also recently undergone construction of a gymnasium and renovations to the restaurant, conference rooms, pool and outdoor areas.

Proprietor Michael Dougherty has operated the hotel for the past 25 years.

"Although the Covid-19-19 situation has temporarily knocked the wind out of business, the Coffs Coast is a vibrant progressive city which I have a great deal of faith in," Mr Dogherty said.

"It gives you confidence to invest when you look at building projects in the area that have been completed, are underway and being planned."

He says sporting and entertainment events have also been a catalyst for development.

"It all seemed to start with the first World Rally Championship event some eight years ago and has continued to build from then."

The hotel extension has been designed by Sapphire Beach firm RDC Architecture and built by Sawtell based construction company ADAPT Build and Design with Coffs company Design Studio22 creating colour and design features.

It's expected to be complete by July 2021.

"Local tradespeople are engaged buying products from local suppliers which is great news for the local economy at present." Mr Dougherty said.