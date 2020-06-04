Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Upgrades are underway at the Quality Hotel in Coffs Harbour. Photo by Trevor Veale
Upgrades are underway at the Quality Hotel in Coffs Harbour. Photo by Trevor Veale
News

REVEALED: $4m hotel upgrade underway in CBD

Janine Watson
4th Jun 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE accommodation sector has been hit hard by Covid-19 but it's full steam ahead at the Quality Hotel City Centre.

The hotel is located just off the Pacific Highway south of the CBD before Combine Street.

The development application was approved in September last year and now the hotel is fenced off and work underway.

The $4m upgrade will include 17 new studio apartments.

The hotel which will then boast 70 hotel rooms and apartments. It's also recently undergone construction of a gymnasium and renovations to the restaurant, conference rooms, pool and outdoor areas.

The $4m upgrade will include 17 new studio apartments.
The $4m upgrade will include 17 new studio apartments.

Proprietor Michael Dougherty has operated the hotel for the past 25 years.

"Although the Covid-19-19 situation has temporarily knocked the wind out of business, the Coffs Coast is a vibrant progressive city which I have a great deal of faith in," Mr Dogherty said.

"It gives you confidence to invest when you look at building projects in the area that have been completed, are underway and being planned."

He says sporting and entertainment events have also been a catalyst for development.

"It all seemed to start with the first World Rally Championship event some eight years ago and has continued to build from then."

The hotel extension has been designed by Sapphire Beach firm RDC Architecture and built by Sawtell based construction company ADAPT Build and Design with Coffs company Design Studio22 creating colour and design features.

It's expected to be complete by July 2021.

"Local tradespeople are engaged buying products from local suppliers which is great news for the local economy at present." Mr Dougherty said.

More Stories

coffs harbour cbd development approvals quality hotel
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID delays Council's progress on entertainment centre

        premium_icon COVID delays Council's progress on entertainment centre

        News UPDATE: A report on entertainment centre options for Coffs Harbour has been delayed.

        Qantas set to increase Coffs Harbour flights

        premium_icon Qantas set to increase Coffs Harbour flights

        News Return flights will be increased by the end of June.

        Franchisee says new McDonald’s will create over 100 jobs

        premium_icon Franchisee says new McDonald’s will create over 100 jobs

        News McDonald’s has submitted a DA for a new restaurant in Toormina.

        Reserve upgrade part of wider vision for seaside village

        premium_icon Reserve upgrade part of wider vision for seaside village

        News There are concerns the character of the seaside town is under threat