REVEALED: 2019 weather records broken

DAM DRY: The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Annual Climate Statement 2019. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

DAM DRY: The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Annual Climate Statement 2019. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

WITH rivers dried up, grass paddocks turned to dust and fires raging throughout the country, 2019 has been officially recorded as the warmest and driest year on record.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Annual Climate Statement 2019, including information on temperature, rainfall and significant weather.

Bureau of Meteorology head of climate monitoring Dr Karl Braganza said the record warm and dry year was one of the key factors influencing recent and current fire conditions in large parts of the country.

The mean temperature in Australia for 2019 was a whole 1.52 degree celcius above average, making it the warmest on record since records began in 1910.

On top of this heat, the national average rainfall total in 2019 was 277mm, the lowest since records began.

“2019 was consistently warm, but it was book-ended by periods of extreme heat,” Dr Braganza said.

“January last year was the warmest month Australia has ever recorded, while just a few weeks ago in December, we saw the Australia-wide record hottest daily average maximum temperature broken multiple days in a row.

“At the same time, rainfall deficiencies across large parts of eastern Australia have continued to increase, unfortunately exacerbating both drought conditions and the current bushfires.”

Dr Braganza said there were multiple factors influencing Australia’s weather patterns in 2019.

In recent weeks, some of the key drivers of the recent warm and dry patterns over Australia have eased.

As a result, rainfall for the coming months is expected to be average to below average in the east, while wetter than average conditions are possible for much of Western Australia and South Australia.

However, temperatures are likely to remain warmer than average over the rest of summer.

“Unfortunately the outlook is not indicating a widespread return to wetter than average conditions over drought and fire affected parts of eastern Australia. But with the likely return of the monsoon by mid-January for Northern Australia, it raises the chance that we could see some periods of higher rainfall move south in the coming months,” Dr Braganza said.

“It’s important the community remains vigilant to the risk of more heat and fire days this summer, particularly given how dry the country has been over the past 12 months.”