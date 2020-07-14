REVEALED: 12 violent pub patrons barred from Coffs’ venues

Twelve people have been barred from local pubs, clubs, restaurants and bottle shops.

TWELVE trouble makers have been barred from licensed venues on the Coffs Coast following a string of violent incidents.

Coffs-Clarence Police have revealed that seven males and one female have been barred from all venues that are part of the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord for a total of three years.

Three males and one female have also been barred for one year.

This was the result of a number of violent offences that took place at the member venues between October, 2019 and June, 2020.

The Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord includes a majority of the Coffs Coast's pubs, clubs, restaurants and bottle shops spanning from Sawtell to Red Rock and out to Glenreagh.

The accord introduced its Barred from One, Barred from All initiative almost two years ago.

As part of this anyone who displays aggression or anti-social behaviour in or around a premises may be barred from all member premises.

Information is passed from venue staff onto police who issue a notice informing the person they've been listed on the register.

Director of the accord, Harry Barry, said the initiative has proved successful in improving the safety of Coffs Harbour's licensed venues.

"Anything that gives our venue managers the ability to identify a known trouble maker is a huge help to what we do," Mr Barry said.

"It gives staff the opportunity to be able to point to a list to say you've been barred, otherwise we might not recognise them."

Mr Barry said a sub committee meets as part of the accord and, on a case-by-case basis, determines how long a person will be barred.

"The chances are that anyone identified as a serial pest is going to end up on the list. That was the goal and that was the mission.

"If they do it more than once, and they haven't listened or learnt their lesson, they'll be barred for longer."

Similar multi-venue barring initiatives are also in place in Bellingen, Grafton and Yamba.