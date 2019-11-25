Revamped City Square gets the festive feel

THE new look City Square will come alive with the sounds and sights of Christmas this week.

Work includes strip lighting in the pavement to interactive lights in the trees.

The new design aims to transform the space into a colourful, shady, relaxed, fun place to be during the day and a lively, stimulating spot at night.

It's all part of Coffs Harbour City Council's overall efforts to revitalise the CBD.

The whole family are welcome to come along and check out the upgrades and enjoy the annual city centre Kid's Christmas Celebration.

Free entertainment will include a jumping castle.

It will be an afternoon of free entertainment including:

Free jumping castle.

Free face painting.

Free kid's craft activities.

Free entertainment including carol singers, school choir and roving entertainers.

Santa's arrival.

Lighting up of the Christmas Tree.

"I love Christmas and this event is always a great way to start getting into the Christmas spirit at the earliest opportunity," said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Denise Knight said.

"I'm particularly excited, and glad, to have the Nana Glen Public School Choir perform for us again - particularly given the recent awful bushfires.

"And there's never been a better time to come and experience our city centre. After the $2.5 million investment, the CBD has never looked better and our traders are looking forward to a busy Christmas shopping season."

To make your dollar stretch even further this year, the city centre traders have produced a Christmas Shopping discount booklet.

Everyone that comes along to the celebration will receive a booklet which has some fabulous shopping discounts from retailers including Sensara, EB Games, Ella Bache, Happy Frog and more.