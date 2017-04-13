Rev up to fight against cancer

READY TO RELAY: Sarah Whitaker from Cancer Council NSW and Dougal Bear get ready for Relay for Life 2017 at the Coffs Go Kart Track.

IT'S approaching the time of year when locals have a chance to unite and fight back against cancer, celebrate the survivors of cancer and honour those lost to cancer.

The Coffs Coast Relay for Life weekend is drawing close and the Coffs Relay for Life Committee said this year's event will be exceptional.

The overnight community event includes the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company's cast of Wicked performing a sneak preview of their show, an outdoor cinema screening for overnight campers, a petting zoo, a jumping castle, track-side activities, live bands and delicious food.

A moving candlelight ceremony will also take place to honour those who have been lost to cancer.

This year the relay will take place Coffs Go Kart Track.

"We have a new venue planned for this year,” Cancer Council Mid North Coast community relations coordinator Sarah Whitaker said.

"We are thrilled that the Coffs Go Kart Track offered their superb venue completely free of charge for our relay this year. It will be great for anyone with prams or wheelchairs as we have a sealed track for the very first time.

"The committee wanted this year's relay to be completely inclusive and to ensure that there is something for everyone.”

Community events such as Relay for Life raise funds that go towards research, support and prevention programs. These programs provide vital support to cancer patients and their families.

Ms Whitaker said the relay was the perfect experience for students who want to camp out with their friends, businesses that want a team-building exercise and families simply looking for a great day out with their kids.

To register for the relay or to donate, phone Sarah Whitaker on 6659 8402 or visit the website www.relayforlife.com.au/coffsharbour.

An information night is also being held at the C.ex Club on Tuesday, April 18, at 6pm.

Relay for Life is taking place on April 29-30.