Rev head 'Kenny' the face of Rally Australia

ONE of Australia's best-loved actors, Shane Jacobson, better known to most as 'Kenny' will unleash his motoring passion when he joins the team hosting the season final of the FIA World Rally Championship at Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Jacobson will bring his unmistakable Aussie style to his co-commentating role during the Destination NSW Super Special Stages on Friday and Saturday nights, November 17 and 18.

He'll call the action as the world's fastest rally cars and drivers race around a 1.3km course on the Coffs Harbour waterfront.

The actor, director, writer, comedian, star of the 2006 mockumentary film Kenny and many other productions and former Top Gear Australia presenter is a well-known car and motorsport enthusiast.

His new book Rev Head: My life a motoring tragic has been published this month by Harper Collins Australia.

He owns several classic cars and a Porsche SUV and has competed as a driver in the Australian Rally Championship and Side-by-Side Championship and in Bathurst production car races.

"It will be terrific to have Shane on our commentary team at Kennards Hire Rally Australia," event chairman Ben Rainsford said.

"He's a tremendously popular, authentic Aussie character and as a true enthusiast who has actually competed in rallies, he'll be able to relate the excitement of WRC very well to our thousands of spectators."

Jacobson contested two rounds of the Australian Rally Championship at the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 6.

"I didn't come first, didn't come last, didn't pick up a trophy, but did pick up a bug that has turned into a full blown virus. It's called 'rallyitis'. The only known cure is to race again".

"The only way this drug can be administered is by driving incredibly fast through a forest."