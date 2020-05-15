The return to a sense of normality

Emily Bastin has been busy pouring coffees at Madonna's Coffee Shop at The Coffs Hotel.

Emily Bastin has been busy pouring coffees at Madonna's Coffee Shop at The Coffs Hotel. Rachel Vercoe

A SENSE of freedom has now returned to the Coffs Coast.

Major restrictions on daily lives were wound back yesterday as the State Government looks to boost jobs and ease lockdown rules even further.

After weeks of takeaway and delivery orders, cafes, restaurants, pubs, clubs and hotels on the Coffs Coast have welcomed diners again, with a limit on 10 people being seated at tables at any one time and social distancing applying.

Outdoor gatherings returned, parks and pools were reopened and larger home visits are now possible.

Once again you're allowed to leave the house for recreation, not just exercise, for the first time since lockdown measures were put in place. Outdoor gatherings will be capped at 10 people.

Households are allowed to welcome up to five visitors, no matter how many people usually reside in the home.

Holidays are still banned, but there are no restrictions on visiting friends or family.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has indicated further easing of restrictions are on the horizon.

Senior ministers are engaging with business bodies to kickstart the economy.

"The NSW government will not be afraid to move more quickly to support business," Ms Berejiklian said.

"As we ease restrictions there is no doubt the number of cases will increase.

"We should measure our success by making sure we have a good level of economic activity or normality while maintaining a manageable rate of case numbers."