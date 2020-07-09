Return date for Bunnings sausage sizzle

The nationwide lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was hard enough but the disruption to the weekend jaunt to the local Bunnings and temporary suspension of the sausage sizzle has been a painful bridge too far for many.

At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the iconic retailer was forced to park the barbecue but the charity cook-up will be returning to Perth by the end of the month.

It's unlikely the sausage sizzle will be back up and running in Victoria soon anytime given the six-week lockdown from last night as a result of the recent surge in cases but if WA is anything to go by, the smell of cooking onions may be wafting through suburbs in other states soon.

"We know people are missing our community sausage sizzles and we are working on a careful plan to bring them back in places where restrictions have eased," said Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole told The West Australian.

"We are consulting with governments and our charity partners to ensure we bring them back in a way that's safe for everyone.

"We hope to have them back up and running in WA towards the end of the month pending final checks and consultation."

News.com.au has contacted Bunnings to get an update on the return of the loved barbecue outside of WA.

Shoppers have missed the sweet aromas of the sausage sizzle.

Back in March, Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider made the "tough decision" to suspend the sausage sizzle.

"Having listened closely to community groups, we've learned of the challenges many groups are facing finding volunteers and even supplies to sell given some of the reported challenges being faced by other retailers," he said in a statement.

"We also want to make sure our team remain focused on helping customers to access the products they need.

"We absolutely understand the important role these sausage sizzles play for thousands of local community groups and charities and that finding alternative fundraising opportunities at short notice isn't easy."

The popular cook-up has even made its way to UK Bunnings stores. Picture: Mega/news.com.au

Bunnings sausage sizzles are an extremely popular way for local community groups to raise money, with the retailer's website stating spots are often booked out six months in advance.

Mr Schneider said that in order to assist community groups that have sausage sizzles booked over the next month, Bunnings will be donating $500 gift cards to these organisations in order to help with their fundraising.

This adds up to an investment of more than $1.2 million to local groups across Australia and New Zealand.

"There's no doubt that our decision will disappoint some people in the community and we can't wait to bring this much-loved community program back," Mr Schneider said.

Originally published as Return date for Bunnings sausage sizzle