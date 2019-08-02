Retirement home wanted

Bill the grey hound is Pet of the Week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

HIS racing days are over and now Bill is ready for a relaxing home where he can spend the rest of his days being loved on and taken care of.

Bill is a four year and ten month old greyhound.

He is looking for a relaxed retirement home with someone who is happy to take him for walks and pat him on the couch.

Bill doesn't mind other dogs but prefers his own company.

He walks nicely on the lead and will stroll with you for as long as you like.

Due to his quiet nature, it's important for Bill to meet everyone in the family before going to his new home.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

RON: R251000223