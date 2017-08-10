Retiree's lifesaving reaction

SAVIOUR: Pauline Casey helped a man after he collapsed with a pulmonary embolism on Sunday.

PAULINE Casey says she'll never forget the panicked moments she spent in trying to save the life of an unconscious man, who had collapsed on the footpath.

The local retiree had been talking to the man, who she knows in West High St on Sunday morning when he suddenly collapsed.

"He just slid down that timber paling fence and fell to the ground. He was unconscious and within a matter of seconds he had turned a navy black colour," Pauline said.

"He didn't have a pulse, it was terrifying.

heart attack help: Pauline Casey stops to help heart attack victim.

"I was screaming out for help, but I couldn't believe that no one was coming to help me, cars were just driving by.

After calling Triple-0, Pauline who wears a hearing aid, said she struggled to hear the operator due to the traffic noise.

"Eventually a young couple with children saw me screaming out and stopped in their car and helped me call the ambulance," she said.

The man suffered a pulmonary embolism (a blood clot lodged in an artery in the lung) and remains in the Coronary Care of Coffs Harbour Hospital.

While Pauline has been praised for reacting in the moments that mattered most by the man, she said she is concerned by some people's reactions to an emergency situation.

"People just didn't react, whether it was because they didn't realise what was happening or didn't want to get involved I just don't know and I just don't understand it," Pauline said.

"Thank God that young couple stopped when they did, if they didn't I am not sure what may have happened."

NSW Health advises when someone collapses the first on scene should make sure it is safe to approach the victim, feel for a pulse and establish whether the person is breathing, call 000, check the person's airwaves and if they aren't breathing start CPR.