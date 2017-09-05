Retailers rave about new city centre addition

MOONEE ST has a head turning new addition today.

The first of four shade sails to be installed across the city centre went up on Monday night.

This morning the shade sail is all the talk among retailers on the popular cafe and restaurant strip.

Another sail will be added to Harbour Dr next Monday night, then one is to follow in West High St on Monday, October 9 and the final sail in Vernon St on Monday, October 16.

The new shade sails are being constructed by contractors John Wilson Canvas over pedestrian crossings and are an initiative of the Coffs City Centre Masterplan Committee with the works financed by property owners contributing to the Coffs City Centre Special Rate Variation.

An artist impression of the City Square concepts.

In other CBD news, the City Centre Masterplan committee has announced that major components of the City Square refurbishment project will be held over until next year, to protect local business during the major trading periods.

"It is hoped however that one important element of the project could be completed before Christmas, and that is the construction of a screen to improve the City Square facade of the Park Avenue carpark," the masterplan committee announced this week.

Meanwhile, Coffs City Centre Masterplan Committee member David Doyle OAM has accepted nomination and been elected to the position of committee chairman.

David, who is also the president of the C.ex Group Board of Directors, is a well-known local identity and brings a wealth of business, strategic and leadership experience to the table.

He was elected as Chairman of the Masterplan Committee following the recent resignation of former Chairman Rod McKelvey, who held the position since the committee's inception.

David Doyle.

"I'm pleased to accept the position of Committee Chairman and look forward to continuing on the work of the committee in working with council to deliver the Coffs City Centre Masterplan projects, which are funded by CBD property owners through the Coffs City Centre Special Rate Variation," David said.

"As the incoming chairman for the CBD committee we would like to thank Rod for his dedication to duty his integrity to making the SRV become a reality so that the people of Coffs Harbour would have a City Centre to be proud of.

"I would like to thank Rod on behalf of our committee for what he has accomplished in the five years he has been involved."