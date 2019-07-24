Resurrection complete as Segeyaro with extend stay

James Segeyaro is set to extend his stay at the Broncos. Picture: Craig Golding

JAMES Segeyaro has completed a remarkable career resurrection with the Broncos hooker to be offered a new deal by the club - just two months after languishing in the NSW Cup.

Segeyaro is expected be offered a one-year extension to remain at Red Hill in a boost for the livewire hooker as he prepares for his maiden derby against the Titans this Saturday at Robina.

The cavalry is returning at the right time for the Broncos, with Queensland back-rower Matt Gillett named to face the Titans after missing Brisbane's 28-6 defeat of Canterbury with the groin injury that kept him out of Origin III.

Gillett's comeback helps combat the loss of rookie forward Tom Flegler, who will be sidelined for a week after being suspended for dangerous contact on Bulldogs winger Marcelo Montoya.

Gillett will start on Brisbane's right edge with Tevita Pangai Jr to replace Flegler in the No.13 jumper, leaving Brisbane's bench of Segeyaro, Joe Ofahengaue, Rhys Kennedy and Pat Carrigan unchanged.

For Segeyaro, his move to the Broncos has paid dividends.

In mid-May, the 28-year-old was struggling at Newtown when the Broncos issued a six-month contract lifeline.

Segeyaro hasn’t lost a game during his time in Brisbane. Picture: Darren England

Segeyaro scored the match-winner against the Roosters in his Brisbane debut and has become somewhat of a lucky charm, having won three and drawn one of the four matches he has played for the Broncos.

While Segeyaro suffered a setback in his first month in Brisbane, charged with low-range drink-driving, the Broncos have told the Papua New Guinea international they want to keep him at the club next season.

"We are speaking about it (a new deal)," he said.

"I'm letting my management take care of it but I do want to stick around."

Rep hooker Andrew McCullough also extended his contract at the Broncos. Picture: Darren England

Veteran Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough recently took up a one-year option, while Brisbane are fighting to stave off interest from the Bulldogs and Warriors to retain his understudy Jake Turpin.

But Segeyaro insists his future at the club will not be influenced by whether the off-contract Turpin signs a new Broncos deal.

"I don't think it is that," Segeyaro said.

"I think they are trying to keep both of us.

Jake Turpin is being hunted by NRL rivals. Craig Golding

"He has still got a long way to go in his career so I am just happy to play my role in the team with our goal to play September (finals) footy.

"I want to stay."

Segeyaro is wary of the Titans after their 26-18 ambush of the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in round 13.

"The last time they came up here, they embarrassed us and ambushed us," he said.

"We were outenthused by them and we're looking to do the same thing down there to them this week."