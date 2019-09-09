RESULTS: All the podium finishers from the running festival

There were plenty of youngsters getting involved on Sunday.

THE ninth annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival was run and won in stunning conditions on Sunday.

Over 1000 competitors aged from eight weeks to eighty were pushed, ran and walked around the Coffs Creek in four different races.

The event delivered a festival atmosphere, plenty of smiles and some impressive results.

The Beachside Radiology Half Marathon was won by Coffs Coast local Reece Edwards in a time of 1:08:57, with another local, Isaiah Koopmans picking up second place in 1:18:39.

Edwards led from the start and never looked like slowing down. “It was really good and I always enjoy running around the Coffs Creek. I love the trails, I love the tarmac and the up and down and it’s always a good day out,” Edwards said.

Michelle Pearson was third over the line and the fastest female in a time of 1:18.46. She was pushed all the way by Reegan Ellis from Burleigh Waters who finished less than 30 seconds behind to claim second fastest female and fourth overall in 1:19.13.

The eldest competitor in the event, 80-year-old Dennis Meagher completed the 21km half marathon in an impressive 3:06.20.

The youngsters dominated the Mike Blewitt 10km event which was won by 14 year-old Ryan Buskin in 35:40, with Ben Burridge, 17, a close second in 36:08, and 13-year-old Keelan Beien crossing the line in a sprint finish in 37:35 to take third place.

The day is all about community participation, volunteers and fundraising with all proceeds donated to the various groups who help on the day including Life Education, Prosper Coffs Harbour, Coffs Coast Autism and Early Connections.

Funds are also distributed to the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, St John Ambulance, and Rotary Daybreak whose volunteers ensure a safe and well organised event.

Results

Beachside Radiology Half Marathon

Female

1 – Michelle Pearson 1:18.46

2 – Reegan Ellis 1:19.13

3 – Clare Palmer 1:24.54

Male

1 – Reece Edwards 1:08.57

2 – Isaiah Koopmans 1:18.39

3 – Darrel Nelson 1:23.04

Mike Blewitt Ford 10km

Female

1 – Jan Rooney 43.32

2 – Kate Shedden 44.42

3 – Sarah Keenan 45.08

Male

1 – Ryan Binskin 35.40

2 – Ben Burridge 36.08

3 – Keelan Beien 37.35

Southern Cross University 5km - Female

1 - Olissa Onley 18.34

2 – Alina Hill 20.27

3 - Cloe Nolan 20.53

Male

1 - Hudson Barry 18.23

2 – Jack Roohan 18.53

3 - Jon Binskin 18.56

Key Employment 3km

Female

1 - Joey Kuchel 13:00

2 - Grace Curran 13.26

3 – Tully Black 14.09

Male

1- Trent Alley 11:57

2 - Ricardo Moncada 12:43

3 - Will Bennett 12:50

A full list of results can be found at villagesports.com.au