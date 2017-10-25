28°
Restrictions eased but water warning remains in shire

RAIN GUAGED: Bellinger River flows have increased with recent rainfall.
OCTOBER rains brought a good news rainbow to the Bellinger Valley.

Level one water restrictions have been lifted.

However, shire residents have been reminded to remain extra careful with water usage.

General manager Liz Jeremy said recent rainfall in the catchment areas and sustained raised river flows had seen the previous restrictions lifted but for those receiving the town water supply, unattended hoses and sprinklers are still prohibited between 9am and 4pm.

Further information will be communicated if dry conditions continue and the water supply drops to restriction levels.

Signage boards at the entrances to Bellingen and Urunga have been updated to reflect the changes.

