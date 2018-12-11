Restoring the Integrity on the Coffs Coast

Wayne Frank from the new Integrity New Homes Coffs Coast franchise with affected homeowners Julianna and Rob Young.

BUILDER Wayne Frank, who has started a new Integrity New Homes Coffs Coast franchise in the wake of the former company's collapse, was shocked to learn the extent of the debt left by the previous directors.

To his credit, the builder of 30 years' experience has done a few favours and worn costs to help affected homeowners left with incomplete homes by the former franchisees.

"As a builder with 30 years' experience, I've always been judged on what I am and what I've done. I have tried to turn around a few situations left by the former franchisees that's impacted on homeowners. After all, my word is my bond," Wayne said.

"I knew the clients, Rob and Julieanna Young, who were caught up in this situation.

"They had paid their deposit and waited over 12 months without the build going ahead.

"Given I'm working to restore the Integrity name, I wanted to help out."

Even though he was not connected to Santech Pty Ltd, that hasn't stopped Wayne avoiding the ire of creditors.

"There hasn't been a week since I have taken over that I haven't had two or three calls from subbies that are owed money. I feel for them," Wayne said.

"I've been dealing daily with the past issues left by the franchisee before me.

"A lot of subbies are irate, but I've spoken with them, told them my side of things and I have been as sympathetic as I can be.

"A few subbies have come back on board, as they've done their checks on my payment histories. I admit I was quite astounded when I learnt of the level of debt that was owed.

"One former client was left without downpipes on his new home. I knew him, so I did $3000 worth of work in goodwill. I am working to put the name Integrity back into the reputation.

"My heart bleeds for some of the creditors, these people can't afford to lose 40 to 50 grand. I hope the home warranty insurance helps them recover their loses," he said.

Heading Santech's list of creditors is the National Australia Bank, while the liquidator's report lists another 80 creditors, most of whom are local trades subcontractors.