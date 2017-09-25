32°
News

Restoring Moonee Beach headland

Green Bluff aka Moonee Beach Headland. Can you help restore it to its former beauty?
Green Bluff aka Moonee Beach Headland. Can you help restore it to its former beauty?
Wendy Andrews
by

UNDER the care of a dedicated group of volunteers, professional bush regenerators and some dollars thrown in by NSW Environmental Trust, Green Bluff will once again live up to its name.

Green Bluff is the name of the headland at Moonee Beach and it features a remnant littoral rainforest, kangaroo grassland and a rich aboriginal history as the place where the land and the sea were made by two sisters, stone axes were made and meetings held because of plentiful food from the ocean and estuary.

The work here is preserving these special plant communities and protecting them from being overrun by exotic grasses and invasive weeds.

To find out what difference this work will make on the local animal populations, extensive bird monitoring is carried out to compare bird use of the areas before and after restoration work.

Local volunteers are needed for bird monitoring and hands-on weed work. Interested in taking part? Contact Coffs Harbour Landcare office for details 6651 1308.

Topics:  green bluff landcare moonee beach headland

Coffs Coast Advocate
Emergency crews respond to truck crash on Pacific Hwy

Emergency crews respond to truck crash on Pacific Hwy

Emergency services are attending the scene of a truck accident on the Pacific Hwy near Woolgoolga.

No same sex postal vote yet?

Have your say in the same sex marriage postal vote.

What to do if you didn't receive your postal vote.

Adler A110 shotgun and drugs found in police investigation

FIREARMS FOUND: An Adler A110 shotgun and paint-ball gun were allegedly found by police following a domestic violence investigation.

Police discovered a number of firearms and a quantity of drugs

Crackdown: Multiple breaches found at berry farms

Farmers are being reminded to comply with best management farm practices following an inspection of Coffs Coast blueberry farms.

EPA inspection turns up breaches at Coffs Coast berry farms.

Local Partners