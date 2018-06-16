Resting rough for region's homeless

IN THE COLD: Swapping his warm bed for a beanie and cardboard box, Jason Burnett will be sleeping-out to raise funds and awareness of local homeless issue.

IN THE COLD: Swapping his warm bed for a beanie and cardboard box, Jason Burnett will be sleeping-out to raise funds and awareness of local homeless issue. Trevor Veale

HE MAY sell homes for a living but Jason Burnett, principal of The Edge Coffs Harbour, knows only too well not everyone is lucky enough to have a roof over their head.

"I'm participating again in the annual C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out, a great initiative by the C.ex Group which raises much-needed funds and awareness to support the homeless,” Mr Burnett said.

”It's a real community-engaging experience, with locals giving up their time and warm beds.”

Every night, 105,000 people in Australia don't have a safe place to sleep or call home. The number of homeless Australians is a rising issue, with the rate of homelessness increasing by 1.6per cent each year.

The C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out is a community event raising awareness and funds for local charities working to improve these statistics and reduce the number of homeless people and people at risk of homelessness living on the Coffs Coast.

Now in its fifth year, the event encourages community members to register and sleep out for a night, enduring what homeless Australians experience on any given night.

"It's mind blowing the amount of people who rely on these local charities, and the amount of people who are homeless or between homes and need help in our area,” MrBurnett said.

"These organisations rely heavily on donations and the sleep out is a great way to get involved.”

The event is on June 27 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and donations can be made at cexcommunitycrewsleepout 2018.gofundraise.com.au/ page/JasonBurnett.

"I'm also doing something a little different this year,” MrBurnett said.

"Corporate partners can sponsor my shelter and promote their logos on the box, with The Edge promoting coverage on social media and through our media sources.

"This is a great opportunity to promote your brand at a real community-focused event.”

To learn more about sponsorship, phone The Edge Coffs Harbour on 66529888.