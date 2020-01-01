Restaurant explodes into flames in suspected arson
A BRISBANE restaurant has sustained significant damage after it exploded into flames in a suspected arson attack overnight.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived about 3.30am to find the restaurant Andana and Co on Riding Road, Balmoral, well alight.
It has sustained significant damage in the fire.
A crime scene has been established and authorities are investigating.
The restaurant was closed over Christmas and planned to reopen on Friday, according to a Facebook post.
Anyone with any information which may be able assist police is urged to come forward.