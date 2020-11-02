Rest area closed due to storm damage

The roadside rest area at Paddys Rest has been closed until further notice due to storm damage.

FROM damaging hail to destructive winds it's been a stormy few days across the region.

On Thursday afternoon it was a lucky escape for a Yamba couple at the Pacific Highway rest area Paddys Rest - about 39 kilometres north of Kempsey.

The couple pulled over to shelter from a storm that brought heavy wind and hail but as they sat it out, a large tree branch fell on their car and the nearby toilet block.

A Fire Rescue NSW crew from Macksville arrived a short time later and assisted the couple in their 50s from the car. They were shaken, but not injured.

Now the rest area has been closed until further notice.

Work crews will be inspecting the damage in the coming days to determine the work necessary to repair the area. Electronic message boards will be placed in the area advising motorists of the closure.

The nearest rest area available is Clybucca, about 15 minutes south of Paddys Rest, or motorists can exit to use facilities in Macksville, about 10 minutes to the north.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.