The Response Coffs trainer called for to end in a spell

DELAYED Response might have earned a good break after the Coffs Harbour mare secured her third race win at Armidale on Sunday.



The Paul Smith-trained four-year-old daughter of So You Think had been close at recent starts at Doomben and Coffs but stamped her authority on today's race when she surged to victory in the $22,00 Tooheys Benchmark 66 Handicap (1900m).



Racing over the Armidale Cup distance Delayed Response has now almost $75,000 in prizemoney for trainer Paul Smith.



"She's a lovely horse to do anything with," Paul Smith told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the win.



"She's a lot stronger this prep but I haven't been training her for the 2000m. She might have a little spell now and come back for the Coffs Carnival."

Delayed Response pictured here running second on Ramornie Day at Grafton last year. Adam Hourigan

Coffs Harbour-trained The Timewarp also scored at Armidale.



Trained by Jim Jarvis at Coffs the five-year-old daughter of Arlington won her maiden in fine style.



The main race, a $22,000 Class 2 Handicap over 1100m also carried a $50,000 BOBS Gold Bonus.



All of the runners, bar one, were eligible to pocket the extra $50,000 and make it a $61,200 pay day however Luff prevailed.



The three-year-old son of Zebedee wasn't eligible for the BOBS Gold Bonus and accounted for his opposition to give Cessnock trainer Jeremy Sylvester a quirky result.