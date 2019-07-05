Resort-style living awaits

ENTERING into 45 Wollumbin Dr, you feel as though you enter a world of your own.

Master built 14 years ago, 'Gunyah' was designed as a comfortable base for a retired couple that would also accommodate friends and family for a weekend or week-long stays. What it has become is a private oasis that offers a resort-style lifestyle, close to beaches and Urunga's village centre.

Set over 1.3 hectares, the expertly-designed precinct includes main residence, guest pavilion, pool house and converted shed with living quarters set amongst gorgeous landscaping, tennis court and inground saltwater pool.

The main residence sets the tone for the rest of the property. The gourmet kitchen has commercial capabilities and high end finishings, including granite bench tops and quality appliances. Overlooking a spacious open plan lounge/dining room which flows seamlessly on to the enclosed sunroom overlooking the pool and manicured gardens, you're always part of the action while preparing meals.

The master suite features a generous 'his and hers' walk in robe and a full-sized ensuite, complete with spa bath set below large glass windows so you can sit and relax in the spa while enjoying the stunning greenery of the grounds outside. A second guest bedroom is also spacious and includes a private ensuite.

The guest pavilion features two, one bedroom villas, each with ensuite and their own private patio with gorgeous outlooks over the grounds and bushland beyond.

The pool house is a self-contained two-bedroom unit with views to the pool area and out to the grounds beyond. Featuring an open plan living and dining space with enough room for a pool table, fully equipped kitchen and two bathrooms.

Another private residence with two bedrooms and two bathrooms can be found at the rear of the property, along with a three bay shed with mezzanine.

Other features of the property include under floor heating, electronic information system, ducted air conditioning, in ground saltwater pool, Japanese inspired garden and pond, tennis court, enclosed gardening space, gazebo and four bay carport.

The potential is endless here - whether you're looking for a property to accommodate the extended family, a corporate retreat, possible Bed & Breakfast or luxury AirBnb retreat (subject to Council approval), this property is equipped to accommodate multiple needs.

45 WOLLUMBIN DR, URUNGA

8 bed

8 bath

8 car

PRICE: $1,650,000

INSPECT: By appointment

AGENT: Andree Cardow, Cardow & Partners Urunga, 0467519 036