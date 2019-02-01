Residents sent fake text about Ross River Dam failing

A FAKE text message claiming the Ross River Dam is about to fail has reportedly been sent to residents in Townsville.

The Townsville Local Disaster Management Group (TLDMG) has told residents to ignore the fake text message.

Queensland Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The TLDMG decided to further open the spillway gates further Friday morning to reduce the risk of significant downstream flooding if further rain falls over the dam catchment in coming days.

Mayor Jenny Hill said the decision was taken using expert advice analysing the predicted patterns to reduce the risk of flood impacts for downstream areas.

"This was a very deliberate decision to minimise potential flooding of homes downstream from the dam if we keep getting major rainfalls over the dam catchment," she said.

"The dam was built for flood mitigation and it is doing its job extremely well. The safety of the dam is paramount and expert engineers have designed, built and maintained it to ensure that it can cope with major wet season events.

"Unfortunately, there is completely inaccurate information circulating our community - and it is unhelpful and potentially dangerous while we are dealing with this weather event."

A drone picture taken of the Ross River Dam at 6pm, January 31 when it was at 154 per cent capacity. Pic: Brooks Steff



Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned homes near the Ross River are expected to be inundated this afternoon.

The bureau issued a flood warning for the Ross, Bohle and Black Rivers, and Bluewater Creek following ongoing heavy rainfall in the Townsville region shortly after midday on Friday.

The Ross River Dam is 186 per cent full, according to the latest reading at 3pm on Friday.

It is the highest level recorded in the last 10 years, surpassing a reading of about 167 per cent recorded in 2009.