Residents throw support behind koala park

93 per cent of respondents said they supported the koala park proposal. Daily Telegraph

AN Advocate reader poll conducted this week shows a large majority of online users support the creation of the Great Koala National Park on the Coffs Coast.

At the time of publishing, 93per cent of respondents said they supported the koala park proposal while 5per cent said they did not.

Readers were asked for their stance soon after the release of the NSW Koala Strategy, which has been released by the State Government in attempt to stabilise and increase the koala population which has plummeted by 26per cent in the past 15-20 years.

Sparking controversy, however, the strategy failed to acknowledge any suggestions put forward in the GKNP proposal.

Created by the National Parks Association, conservation groups have been lobbying for the GKNP over the past few years.

It would see a 315,000ha reserve and koala hospital established in the Coffs Harbour hinterland, not only to benefit NSW's koala population but also the region's tourism industry.

"... the Government has lost the opportunity to showcase our koalas through visitor centres and a range of other visitor facilities as proposed in the Great Koala National Park,” a Bellingen Environment Council spokesperson said.

"In failing to take up the proposal to build a koala hospital at the location of the proposed Great Koala National Park Visitor Centre on the Pacific Highway at Pine Creek, the Government is failing to support genuine koala conservation and ecotourism opportunities and short changing the Coffs Harbour community.”

