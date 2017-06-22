Residents sick of illegal dumping issue

Rubbish dumped in the bush along Bark Hut Road in Woolgoolga.

A MULLAWAY woman's exasperated plea for people to stop illegally dumping items onto her property caused a stir on social media, with many revealing their upset surrounding hotspot areas in Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches.

Kelly Giles said she's had to deal with people dumping their rubbish onto her rural property for over ten years.

"We have a barrier of trees just outside our property, so people think we can't see them and all sorts of rubbish gets dumped,” she said.

"Just recently I've seen numerous people out the front unloading cartons of empty beer bottles and their weekly rubbish. There's been a carton of ginger beer bottles and a gear box sitting there for months now.

"Now we're having issues with wild dogs. I've got a dingo living on my property that scavenges through the dumped rubbish bags.”

Ms Giles said she has complained numerous times over the past 10 years and the problem has still not resolved.

She then took to Facebook in hope people would take heed and stop dumping rubbish on her property.

Her post hit close to home for a lot of users, with many expressing disgust over illegal dumping taking place around the area.

It has been suggested the illegal dumping is an enduring problem because of the price involved with leaving rubbish at the tip.

"I used to live in Mullaway for 23 years and saw lots of rubbish being dumped on local rural areas. If the rubbish dumps were free like they used to be years ago, maybe the illegal dumping would stop,” wrote Cheryl Wyllie-Daw.

"I think people just see dumping as an alternative because they can't pay for it,” said Ms Giles.

Bark Hut Rd was also named as a particular hotspot, with bulky items such as fridges and dangerous goods often dumped in the bushes.

In September last year, Coffs Harbour City Council attempted to tackle the issue of illegal dumping by introducing video surveillance to some areas.

Penalties for illegal dumping is up to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for corporations.

Incidences of illegal dumping can be reported through RID Online, or online through the Hey Tosser campaign. Council's Waste Service can be contacted on 66484000.