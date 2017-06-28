Resident's run-in with wild dogs sparks investigations

A Boambee resident was confronted by three wild dogs outside her house.

AN investigation on the presence of wild dogs in the Coffs Harbour area is now underway after a Boambee resident was confronted by three wild dogs outside her house.

North Coast Local Land Services have announced they are developing a coordinated response with Coffs Harbour City Council and Forestry Corporation NSW to tackle the recent escalation of wild dog activity in the area.

The project will provide funding to employ a trapper who will work on both private and council managed land and will also involve forestry carrying out a trapping and baiting program in Boambee State Forest.

To ensure that the baiting and trapping activity is being undertaken in the most appropriate areas, NCLLS is seeking the help of local residents in reporting any wild dog activity.

"We're asking residents and land owners to remain alert and report any wild dog activity to Tiffany Felton, Biosecurity Officer on 0427 458 591,” Dean Chamberlain, team leader of invasive species said.

"A major part of effective wild dog control is to have effective community engagement and people actively engaged in wild dog control in a proactive way.

"This recent incident is in the same area where a collaborative project funded by North Coast Local Land Services is attempting to understand how vertebrate predators use this landscape by attaching tracking collars to wild dogs, feral cats and European red foxes,” Dean said.

The collaboration between NCLLS, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Office of Environment and Heritage, Forestry Corporation of NSW, Coffs Harbour City Council, Gumbaynggirr Green Teams and private landholders has revealed some interesting initial results.

"The project is designed to better inform wild dog management in the coastal zone and particularly the peri-urban area, where interactions between wild dogs, domestic pets and people seems to be increasing over the past few years, as this recent incident shows,” he said.

Landholders interested in participating in a wild dog group are encouraged to contact their local NCLLS Biosecurity Officer to find out how to be involved.