Residents reveal gripes with new town plan

THE room was alive with conversation on Thursday night as residents and councillors gathered at Woolgoolga Diggers for a last chance to discuss the Draft Woolgoolga Town Masterplan before submissions close today.

Issues brought up about the draft plan centred particularly around proposed changes to parking and building height limits.

Plans outlined in the draft indicate that existing parking spaces will be reduced in the town centre as pedestrian and bike access are made a priority.

"There has to be some form of off-street parking, it has to be convenient too. I've had both hips replaced. I think they'll kill the town centre by taking the parking away,” revealed a concerned resident.

Residents were also worried the proposed increases of building heights to five storeys would see Woolgoolga transform into a city, and essentially lose it's 'charm'.

"It's not on as far as I'm concerned. I reckon the doctor's surgery should never have been allowed to go as high as it is,” said a resident.

"We don't want to be the next Gold Coast or Surfers Paradise, we are Woolgoolga. We need progress, but we don't need to be turned into a major city,” piped up another.

Tegan Swan, who helped coordinate the discussion night, said the growth of the town centre was inevitable but needs community input.

"It's about keeping the essence of Woolgoolga as that seaside village, that missing piece of paradise as we grow. It's inevitable we are going to grow so having a say in what that growth looks like and maintaining our charm as we get bigger is the priority.”