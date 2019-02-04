Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
News

Crocs washed onto the streets as rivers rise

by CLARE ARMSTRONG, MADURA MCCORMACK, SAM BIDEY
4th Feb 2019 5:55 AM

TOWNSVILLE residents have reported several crocodile sightings across the city as floodwaters continue to rise.

A three metre crocodile was reportedly sighted by emergency services on Bowen Rd near Rosslea on Sunday night.

Erin Hahn shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile spotted in front of her father Shaun's house on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra.

"He saw a small freshwater croc and called my family out to look," she said.

"[The] property is fine, water lapping at the footpath.

"[The croc] swam off back down the street."

Ms Hahn said her father had once lived in the Northern Territory and wasn't bothered by the crocodile.

Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.
Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier today resident Helen Murdoch shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile climbing a tree to avoid rapidly flowing floodwaters was shared to a Facebook page for residents in Annandale.

The reptile was spotted by Ms Murdoch's friend roughly between Palmetum and the Good Shepherd Home.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks flooding townsville

Top Stories

    ‘I became trans at 82 years old’

    ‘I became trans at 82 years old’

    Lifestyle Coffs Harbour father and retired policeman Col referred to it as the “problem”. It was only when he was 82, and after his wife died, that he told everyone the...

    'It was like a war zone': life on the frontline

    premium_icon 'It was like a war zone': life on the frontline

    News Former paramedic recounts his role in the Cowper bus crash

    UPDATE: Man's condition improving, police review CCTV

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man's condition improving, police review CCTV

    News The man was found in Woolgoolga at 9pm Friday.

    Regional towns where Aussies are making millions

    premium_icon Regional towns where Aussies are making millions

    Business A bunch of Aussie communities are racking it, and we're one of them