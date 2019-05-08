Residents push for 'answers' in justice facility plans

A NUMBER of Corindi residents will wear blue tonight to signify their stance against a proposed plan to open a justice facility at the site of the town's iconic cultural centre.

The residents will gather at the Corindi Beach Hall to find out the outcome of a closed meeting being held by leading public service provider Serco and the managers of the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Gurehlgam Corporation, with community stakeholders.

The plan, which is only in its early stages, proposes a drug and alcohol diversionary facility for young Aboriginal men at risk of being imprisoned be situated at Yarrawarra.

This has sparked concerns among some residents who say the current 'vague' plans could compromise the safety of neighbours and the local primary school located less than a kilometre away.

The local Aboriginal land council have also raised concerns on what this could mean in terms of having access to the facility, which had been established and run by the local Garby community since the late 80s before it was handed over to a private corporation.

However, Serco told the Advocate the location of the facility has not been decided, and there will be extensive community consultation before plans are put in place.

Corindi resident Michelle Hanson, who comes form a corporate background, has organised a number of community meetings to discuss the matter.

"We have some big questions that need to be answered, so we're hoping we'll get those answers from the meeting,” she said.

"We're not against it being run as a day facility. But we don't have a 24-hour police station or a hospital nearby if something were to happen.

"Ideally we would love for Yarrawarra to be given back to the Garby elders.”

Corindi residents will gather to discuss the outcome of the closed meeting from 7pm tonight at Corindi Beach Hall.