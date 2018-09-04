Residents lose power as fire destroys power poles

UPDATE 1.30pm

POWER has been cut to a number of areas near Gargett due to damage to power poles caused by a vegetation fire.

A QFES spokesperson confirmed there are four crews battling the blaze, which has been brought under control.

The fire crews on site contacted Ergon Energy earlier this afternoon when the fire began to affect a number of power lines.

The Ergon Energy Fault Line, an automated information service, said areas including Marian, Gargett, Hampden, Pinnacle and Pleystowe were all affected by the outage.

A spokesperson for Ergon said initially more locations lost power, but crews had been able to "redistribute" power supply to a number of areas.

Emergency repair crews are en route to the scene, although it is unclear when power will be restored.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews had the blaze under control but were vigilant in the hot, windy conditions.

Reports of explosions suspected to be connected to the blaze the area have been posted in online community groups although there is no confirmation from official channels.

FIREFIGHTING crews are working to contain grassfires at Gargett and Koumala.

Authorities are not yet aware what caused the vegetation fire that broke out at 12.16pm today at Gargett, on Mackay-Eungella Road.

One vehicle is on the scene with another fire crew on route. It's believed the fire has already burnt grass and cane and damaged power poles.

Gargett is without power.

The Koumala blaze broke out yesterday at midday near Price Road and Rocky Dam Road and is currently posing no threat to local property.

In a statement released by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at noon today a spokesperson said fire crews and landowners were on scene strengthening containment lines.

"Smoke may affect the area, including the Bruce Highway, south of Koumala," they said.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

More to come.