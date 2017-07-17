Residents invited to have say on Highway signs

An RMS spokesperson said it's important to have a directional signage plan in place considering the $830 million upgrade is expected to be complete later this year.

NOW in it's final stages, residents are being invited to have their say on proposed directional signs to be placed along the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Hwy upgrade.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said it's important to have a directional signage plan in place considering the $830 million upgrade is expected to be complete later this year, weather permitting.

"An important consideration for the 20km upgrade is the placement and design of directional signage to guide motorists,” the spokesperson said.

"All signs to be installed on the upgraded highway need to comply with a range of guidelines and criteria to ensure motorists are able to find locations and make timely journey decisions.”

Nambucca Shire council, three Chambers of Commerce and emergency services are being consulted to develop the draft plan.

Names for new local roads that have been build as part of the upgrade - which gives access to residents living alongside the existing Pacific Hwy - will be decided by local council.

Community members can view the signage plan on the website and copies are available at the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads display centre from July 21 to August 4.

Feedback will be accepted until August 14.