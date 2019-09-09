Residents' group applauds bypass briefing

A RESIDENTS' lobby group of impact - the Coffs Harbour Action Group has today applauded the revised design of the 14km Pacific Highway upgrade that will include tunnels.

CBAG was formed 12-months ago based on residents' concerns over noise pollution when the initial bypass design was released by government incorporating two land bridges and a cutting.

The action group lobbied the Federal and State governments and the Roads and Maritime Services to revise its plans and incorporate tunnels at Gatelys Rd, Shephards Lane and Roberts Hill.

The revised Coffs Harbour Bypass design will be released in full in the Environmental Impact Study on Wednesday. RMS

On Saturday it was announced that three tunnels would be built on the project including a 190-metre tunnel at Roberts Hill, a 350-metre tunnel at Shephards Lane and a 450-metre design at Gatelys Rd.

CBAG spokesman Rod McKelvey said the action group was pleased to see the 10-page outline of the EIS, which will be released in its entirety by the RMS on Wednesday.

Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group spokesman Rod McKelvey. Trevor Veale

"We are thrilled that the RMS really has listened to the community on this matter and that the State and Federal Governments have put the people of Coffs Harbour first when it comes to this bypass," Mr McKelvey said.

"We would like to thank the people of Coffs Harbour, the Coffs City Council, the Coffs Harbour & Districts Local Aboriginal Land Council and our two new MPs, Gurmesh Singh and Pat Conaghan, for all working together for the best community result.

He said the residents group would need to wait for the full EIS report to be released before it could reach a final conclusion on the design.

Under the previous design, it was feared up to 900 properties located at West Coffs may be devalued by noise emissions coming from the cut and cover tunnel designs and the cutting.

TUNNELS A MUST: Coffs Bypass Action Group members at Shepherds Lane where the bypass will go.

"We do note the statement in the briefing that says 'The plans proposed in the EIS may evolve, depending on several factors, including community feedback, and the construction methodologies developed by the contractors once appointed' and so we will be urging everyone who puts in a submission to include the need for a 'construct only' contract," Mr McKelvey said.

"We do not want to be placed in the position of Toowoomba, where a tunnel was part of their EIS but was replaced by a cutting due to a 'design and construct' contract.

The revised design on the preferred route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass. RMS

"Once we see the detailed report we will be adding suggested submission points to our website which may help residents along various sections of the bypass highlight their concerns.

"Though we very much appear to be on track we will not be disbanding this group until we have an absolute guarantee of the design."

The CBAG general meeting will be held this Thursday at The Cavanbah Centre at 6.30pm.