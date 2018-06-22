Residents given more time to have say on Jetty development

MP Andrew Fraser has announced the community consultation period for the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment has been extended.

WITH more than 1,000 ideas submitted from locals on what they would like to see developed at the Jetty Foreshore, from cruise terminals to more parking spaces, the community consultation period has been extended and is now in its final stage.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, announced today an online survey is now open until July 1 as advised by engineering company GHD to ensure 'broader' community preferences are heard.

A final report on the outcome, Group GSA's Preliminary Concept Plan for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore, was anticipated to be released at the end of June however this has been pushed back until the end of August.

"We've had a great response so far to our community consultations on the foreshore with over 1,600 comments posted on the Social Pinpoint platform and 245 responses provided to an online survey,” he said.

The Social Pinpoint platform, launched in late February, allowed residents to share their ideas via an online map.

There were more than 4400 visits to the website and ideas were posted from upwards of 500 people.

Popular suggestions included the installation of shade sails, an outdoor auditorium space, a waterpark, hotel and more.

Traffic issues proved a popular talking point, with some calling for Jordan Esplanade to be moved further west next to the train line in order to free up the unused land for more parking or recreational space.

Other suggestions included removing the level crossing to ease traffic congestion, and speeding restrictions including speed bumps.

In March, a number of drop-in sessions were also held and saw a total of 143 residents and stakeholders submit their ideas.

In May, workshops were held with over 90 attendees to collate, discuss and rank ideas arisen from the consultation.

"From the start we said it was critical the community's views were at the heart of any future development and this latest online survey will help ensure that occurs,” Mr Fraser said.

"The online survey is open until 1 July and I encourage all community members and stakeholders, no matter what your views, to complete it.”

Visit www.ghd.com/

foreshoresurvey to fill out the survey.