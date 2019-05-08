Residents fed-up with alleged Buddha thief

An apparent thief, or thieves, with a bizarre penchant for garden statues is drawing the ire of a number Sawtell and Toormina residents.

IT all started with a missing Buddha.

Local store Crafty Recyclers Toormina is leading a social media campaign over the alleged thefts after an employee's home was hit.

A staff member said a resident who lives in Sawtell's Boronia St reported someone had broken into their garden shed on April 14, but it wasn't until last week a small Buddha which was glued to pavers and concrete was taken from their yard.

A neighbour later spotted the statue in another yard, and after investigating police returned the Buddha back to its rightful owner.

But this case is just the tip of the iceberg, according to some residents.

Sue Neve Coates, who lives in Boronia St, said she contacted police after two gargoyles and a water fountain were taken from her yard on April 14.

At the time of publishing, Crafty Recyclers Toormina has told the Advocate at least 11 people have claimed they've also been subject to an attempted break-in or have had garden statues and other items such as tool boxes nicked from their yards since Easter.

A large Buddha was stolen from a Jane Circuit home on April 24, and a large seahorse water fountain was stolen from a Mathie St home on April 25.

Residents are reminded to report all crime to local police.