Residents dub retail complex 'a shambles'

Jasmine Minhas
| 5th Jul 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 7:51 AM
MESSED UP: Resident Karen Lagalla is unhappy with the state of the Bray St complex.
MESSED UP: Resident Karen Lagalla is unhappy with the state of the Bray St complex.

IT'S BEEN dubbed a "shambles" by residents and with its potholed roads and outdated exteriors, the suggestion for an overhaul of the site has been met with resounding agreement.

Coffs Harbour resident Karen Lagalla has called for a public campaign to see the Bray Street complex updated after her concerns received a significant amount of attention when they were posted on the Advocate's Facebook page.

With the cinema, a tavern and a number of fast food chains situated in the complex, residents found issue with the retail complex's "derelict" state.

The complex is privately owned and it is understood a body corporate is responsible for any upgrades and maintenance.

"The infrastructure and buildings are so rundown and the roads potholed, the car parks are ramshackle and it is all poorly lit. It looks derelict. Coffs is not a rich town but we are better than this," Ms Lagalla said.

"We need a public campaign of some sort."

Ms Lagalla was not alone in her sentiments.

"Well said. It looks horrendous and unsightly for the locals that live here, never mind the message it sends to visitors," Helen Satchwell said.

"It now looks like a slum. I cry for the gorgeous gardens that used to be there when the land was a motel," Valerie O'Doherty said.

"The whole place is embarrassing," Sue Wetherall Foote said.

Ms Lagalla, who moved to Coffs Harbour about three years ago, said she was compelled to make the post when reflecting on her first visit to the cinema.

"I'm new to Coffs. When I moved here I went to the cinema. First of all it's very hard to find, unless you Google it. But when you drive down there it just looks derelict," Ms Lagalla said.

"I don't think we should have to put up with it.

"The area looks like a slum, like somewhere you wouldn't want to venture off at night."

Coffs Coast Advocate
