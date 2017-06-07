Residents divided on Jetty Foreshores development
"We are heading towards being the next Gold Coast and I for one would hate that.” - Pauline Thompson
"Some beachy cafés and restaurants would be wonderful but 10 storey apartment blocks? I think not! Please council, don't make our beautiful area another Gold Coast.” - truckiegrrl
Lyme disease in Australia a 'death sentence.'
"It's disgraceful how many in the medical profession do not recognise the complications of certain tick bites. Laying on a lounge for many hours during the day because you have pain and can't physically move is a side effect I remember well.” - Vicki Moras
"Got told it's all in my mind and there is no such thing yet. I've been sick for 20 or more years with a mystery illness.” - Ingrid Behmer
"There's no such thing as Lymes Disease in Australia.” - Tim Walker
Climate protesters arrested
"Really shouldn't constituents be able to schedule a meeting with their elected representative?” - Annette Campbell
"Seems like they weren't happy about being told to make an appointment and come back when our member is in town, and some grown adults had a bit of a tantrum over it.” - Ryan Campbell
"A pathetic stunt. Go protest in Mackay where these jobs are desperately needed and see what sort of response you get.” - Jesse Young