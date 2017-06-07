There's been a split vote in our online poll between people supporting and opposing State Government plans to develop crown land on the Jetty Foreshores.

Residents divided on Jetty Foreshores development

"We are heading towards being the next Gold Coast and I for one would hate that.” - Pauline Thompson

"Some beachy cafés and restaurants would be wonderful but 10 storey apartment blocks? I think not! Please council, don't make our beautiful area another Gold Coast.” - truckiegrrl

Lyme disease in Australia a 'death sentence.'

"It's disgraceful how many in the medical profession do not recognise the complications of certain tick bites. Laying on a lounge for many hours during the day because you have pain and can't physically move is a side effect I remember well.” - Vicki Moras

"Got told it's all in my mind and there is no such thing yet. I've been sick for 20 or more years with a mystery illness.” - Ingrid Behmer

"There's no such thing as Lymes Disease in Australia.” - Tim Walker

Climate protesters arrested

"Really shouldn't constituents be able to schedule a meeting with their elected representative?” - Annette Campbell

"Seems like they weren't happy about being told to make an appointment and come back when our member is in town, and some grown adults had a bit of a tantrum over it.” - Ryan Campbell

"A pathetic stunt. Go protest in Mackay where these jobs are desperately needed and see what sort of response you get.” - Jesse Young