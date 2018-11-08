Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Large hail hits Kundabung
Weather

WATCH: Baseball-sized hail pounds the Mid North Coast

by Seniors News
8th Nov 2018 12:16 PM

RESIDENTS are assessing the damage from a barrage of baseball-sized hailstones powered by an intense storm that yesterday swept through the Mid North Coast of NSW.  

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall were predicted in the path of the storm which hit around 2:30pm.

However, property owners in Kundabung felt the full force of the storm with large hail battering homes, cars and even a neighbouring school.

In footage shot of the storm, large hailstones pound into Steven Mihaljevic's property, with some of the missiles bouncing up off the ground to the height of the washing line.

The aftermath of the storm was felt long into the evening with power knocked out to over 600 homes in the region.

hail kundabung steven mihaljevic storm

Top Stories

    Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    premium_icon Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    News A senior RMS project team met with the Advocate to answer some key questions on the bypass project.

    • 8th Nov 2018 1:30 PM
    Indigenous heart health a concern

    premium_icon Indigenous heart health a concern

    News Heart Foundation release new report

    • 8th Nov 2018 1:20 PM
    Foley put hand in my underpants: Journalist

    premium_icon Foley put hand in my underpants: Journalist

    Politics Read the full statement

    • 8th Nov 2018 1:19 PM
    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    News Westpac Helicopter en route to location

    Local Partners