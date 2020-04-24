Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Residents concerned by spate of vigilante justice

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 10:23 AM | Updated: 24th Apr 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM punctured tires to rude notes left on car windscreens, a small group of individuals are going to extraordinary lengths to keep their coastal town safe from travellers during the COVID-19 shutdown. However, some locals are getting caught up in the crossfire.

Iluka residents have taken to social media to share their concerns about the recent spate of vigilante justice.

For instance, one resident discovered a beautifully handwritten note on their car which stated: "Queenslander. Go home. Stay thier (sic)" while another, mistaken for a tourist, was verbally abused while playing in the park with their children.

In another thread, a resident whose tyres had been punctured suspected it might have been retaliation for having Queensland number plates and has since referred the incident to police.

This isn't the first time Iluka residents have experienced a select few becoming territorial with their town.

In 2018, the phrase 'No Cameras' was spray-painted across two concrete dividers at the entrance of the break wall, with some residents suggesting it referred to a territorial dispute among surfers.

This time around, however, the threat of contracting this potentially fatal virus has led to overly reactive individuals going to extreme measures to protect their town.

More Stories

crime editors picks grafton nsw crime vigilante
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Australians will commemorate Anzac Day from home on Saturday. This is a step-by-step guide to using your free Virtual Candle and other content to Light Up The Dawn.

        Where you can and can't drive on local beaches now

        premium_icon Where you can and can't drive on local beaches now

        Council News Areas of 4WD friendly beaches closed due to conservation

        ‘How dare he’ warns Mayor as State MP weighs in

        premium_icon ‘How dare he’ warns Mayor as State MP weighs in

        News Gurmesh Singh wrote to Coffs councillors prior to tonight’s vote.

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        News Buglers and trumpeters to honour the Anzacs on Coffs Coast.