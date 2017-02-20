Residents call for changes to beach reserves

VOICING OPINIONS: A community meeting for Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach foreshores master plans was well attended.

NORTHERN Beaches residents have voiced their ideas and feedback to help develop new master plans for local beach reserves.

Coffs Harbour City Council, New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Services and the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board held public consultation meetings at the weekend for residents, businesses and interested groups to get involved in.

About 63 residents attended from Sandy Beach and 55 residents from Emerald Beach.

"There were lots of interesting ideas that came up and we're very interested to see what comes out of the draft plan,” Emerald Beach resident Karina Rothacker said.

Issues raised included coastal erosion, revegetation and the age of the facilities due to not much work being done to either place for a while.

Early concept designs were presented to each community yesterday for further comments.

The report will be developed until mid-April, when it will go on display in key locations on the Northern Beaches for people to view and comment on.

"We are hoping to get it to the council before the end of the financial year,” acting section leader, project planning and design, Anna Shearer said.