Residents await determination on controversial servo plan

The Moonee Beach Action Group have been protesting against the proposed service station since the development application was first lodged in 2016.

The Moonee Beach Action Group have been protesting against the proposed service station since the development application was first lodged in 2016.

MOONEE Beach residents are awaiting a determination from the Land and Environment Court on whether a controversial plan to build a $3.5m service station will go ahead.

Court proceedings between developers Gowings and Coffs Harbour City Council wrapped up last week, and it will now take between four to six weeks for a determination to be made.

In 2016, Gowings lodged a development application to construct a 24-hour service station and fast food outlet on the corner of Moonee Beach and Settlers roads.

However this drew the ire of locals as the station is proposed to be situated next to a child care centre off the Pacific Hwy.

Residents, who formed the Moonee Beach Action Group, cited concerns over the effect fuel vapour, litter and increased traffic will have on the Goodstart Early Learning childcare centre as well as the environment. Listening to their concerns, Coffs Harbour City Council refused the DA in 2017.

Gowings then appealed to the Land and Environment Court.

Hundreds of Moonee Beach residents donned red and attended a conciliation hearing at the proposed site in November last year.

Gowings have since amended the plans in response to public opposition, relocating the planned service station by 500mm off the boundary to the child care centre.

The amended plans also include a retaining wall and fence along the boundary to the centre.