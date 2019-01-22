Homeless man parks vans for nine months

Residents are not happy with these vans and boat, which have been parked on this street at Redcliffe for nine months. Photo: Erin Smith

A council says there is nothing it can do to stop a man, who has been living out of his two vans and boat, parked on a street north of Brisbane for more than nine months.

A Redcliffe pensioner says she is sick of looking at the two vans and boat - which she says have been parked on the street, outside her house, for nine months.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said it was not the first time the man had parked his vehicles on Humpybong Esplanade.

"Last time he was here for 12 months," she said.

"He has been here nine months this time and not moved an inch."

The woman said the man who owned both vans and the yacht lived out of the cars.

"You look out your window and can see him sitting there eating his breakfast," she said.

The street backs onto parkland and is right behind the Moreton Bay Regional Council's Redcliffe chambers.

The resident said the vans did not affect her ability to access her property but said it blocked her view of the park.

She said she and other neighbours had contacted Moreton Bay Regional Council about the issue.

"It is legal according to council, they say there is nothing they can do," she said.

A Moreton Bay Regional Council spokesman said the car and boat owners was not "technically contravening any parking laws".

Moreton Bay Regional Councillor Koliana Winchester (Div 6) said she would look into options to resolve the situation.

"Council enforces local laws for parking and for privacy reasons, it is not appropriate for Council to comment on the circumstances involved," she said.

"I will be working closely with council to facilitate a better outcome for the aggrieved parties and the individual involved."