Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
News

Residents alarmed by man walking streets with fake gun

Lacee Froeschl
14th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it's "not OK" to walk around with the toys.

A witness reported to the Daily an armed man walking in Minchinton St, Caloundra about 7.15am Saturday with what appeared to be a rifle.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw the man outside Kronks Motel on her way to work and called police.

"I rang triple-0 but someone else had already seem him as well and police were already on their way," she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police arrived two minutes after the call but it was found to be a fake gun with a brown handle, "maybe a gel blaster".

The man was issued an infringement notice for being a public nuisance.

The spokeswoman warned people to not walk around with toys like that in public.

"People think it's OK to walk out with these toys and it scares the living daylights out of others," she said.

caloundra fake gun minchinton st police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young brothers said they knew who killed William Tyrrell

        Young brothers said they knew who killed William Tyrrell

        Crime Brothers said they saw the suitcase a man had William Tyrrell in, an inquest has heard.

        Council buildings up for sale

        premium_icon Council buildings up for sale

        News Fancy owning a council building? Now is your time.

        Millions of voices heard as Lifeline celebrates 57 years

        premium_icon Millions of voices heard as Lifeline celebrates 57 years

        News Lifeline gives millions of callers in crisis someone to talk to in their darkest...

        Local Health District responds to surgeon’s claims

        premium_icon Local Health District responds to surgeon’s claims

        News "Our focus is...on our patients and delivering quality health care."