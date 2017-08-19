Resident's call for action to stop echidna deaths

A FEW too many close encounters with echidnas has prompted a Boambee resident to urge the council to install extra measures on a local road to avoid disaster.

Paul Crowfoot said within the last two months he has witnessed traffic build up around Linden Ave more than six times because of passing echidnas.

Mr Crowfoot was travelling home from work on Tuesday when a number of cars had stopped to let echidnas pass, with some even leaving their cars to take photos.

According to WIRES, echidnas are particularly active in colder months as the males go in search of a mate, forming 'echidna trains' where the males follow a female in a line.

Mr Crowfoot said other wildlife such as wallabies often cross the same section of road as well, adding dead wallabies are occasionally seen on the side of the road.

"Basically I want to raise people's awareness that wildlife do cross this section of road frequently and I would hope that people will take note and slow down through this section," Mr Crowfoot said.

"Secondly, I would like to help protect all wildlife that crosses this road and help prevent them from suffering from serious injury or death.

"Thirdly, I am concerned if a vehicle comes down off the hill at speed and veers around the bend that it may run over an echidna which could cause the car to lose control."

Mr Crowfoot has written a letter about his concerns to Council.

"Hopefully the council or relevant body can either erect further wildlife signs and additional lighting at night or possibly look at reducing the speed zone through this section."

"It's just a matter of time before someone kills an animal or has an accident."

The particular section is located around the bus stops near the intersection of Linden Ave and Kestrel Pl in Boambee East.

If you see an injured animal, phone WIRES Mid North Coast on 1300 094 737.