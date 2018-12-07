Resident group fears a 'noisy minority' will delay bypass

Barbara Davis and Jan Lumsden support the current bypass plan and want it built as soon as possible.

"NO more mucking around, let's grab it while they're going to give it to us."

Aubrey Crescent resident Barbara Davis is talking about the current bypass plan with cuttings.

She has trucks roaring past on the highway, just 20 metres from her home, and can't sleep at night if her windows are open.

Several residents on the street have banded together putting up banners that face the highway reading: 'Give us open cut' and 'Stop wasting ratepayers money' in large red letters.

Bypass now action group: Bypass now group want the Coffs Harbour bypass built without delay by changing the current plans.

They've also started a petition supporting the current bypass plan and calling on it to be implemented without delay.

Their fears of a possible delay are sparked by what she describes as a 'noisy minority' pushing for the tunnel option.

"The noisy minority are making all the noise while the silent majority are just thinking 'oh it will be alright, it will happen'.

"If the noisy minority gets their way, well who knows? Mr Albanese (Shadow Minister for Transport and Infrastructure) hasn't said we're going to get the funding yet - he's not going to commit himself to it."

"Our two members here (Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker), regardless of your political persuasion, have worked really hard to get us this money. Now who's to say that they won't say in Sydney: 'well let's take it and give to the south coast'. You're going to give it to someone who appreciates it aren't you?,"

In what many interpreted as a warning, both Mr Hartsuyker and the current Roads Minister Melinda Pavey, have spoken about towns on the south coast crying out for funds similar to those allocated for the Coffs bypass.

Mrs Davis says she is desperate for some peace and quiet.

"All of Coffs Harbour has got to be considered here. We've all been paying rates. These houses have been here a lot longer than the houses at West Coffs and while we don't want to see them inconvenienced either, the bypass has got to happen.

"In years to come if they want to do something else well do it then, but for goodness sake let us, who've suffered all this time, have a little bit of peace."

The hard copy version of their petition is being placed in businesses across town and members of the group are going door to door. They recently established on online petition at www.ipetitions.com called 'Support current Coffs bypass plans'.