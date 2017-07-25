Resident fights to change the fate of obsolete visitor centre

FATE DECIDER: Bellingen Shire Councillors will vote on the future of the Urunga Visitor Centre's future at tomorrow's council meeting.

ONCE dealing with "400-500 inquiries” a day, the Urunga Visitor Information Centre has been deemed obsolete.

Urunga resident, David Boatfield, who has volunteered at the centre for more than 10 years said it was hardly used since the completion of the Urunga bypass last year.

"We were known as one of the best visitor information centres in NSW,” Mr Boatfield said.

But since the finish of the bypass, Mr Boatfield said the visitor information centre had dealt with just four to five visitor inquiries a day instead of the hundreds in the past.

He said the Bellingen Shire Council had decided to lease the centre to a cafe, offering a "few leaflets”.

Mr Boatfield wants it to remain a sole visitor information centre suggested moving it to the old bank building on the corner of Bowra and Bonville Sts.

The future of the visitor information centre will be discussed at Wednesday's council meeting.

Bellingen Shire councillors are recommended to endorse a lease agreement with Emma Zhang trading as Rosella Tourist Information for a lease term of three years with an option extend it for a further two.

It was also recommended councillors note the use of legacy funds from the Urunga Visitor Centre S355 committee for preparing the property for leasehold, ongoing maintenance and maintenance.