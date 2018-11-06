Menu
TRAGIC CRASH: The fatal two-vehicle traffic crash on Gin Gin Rd in South Kolan.
Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'

Toni Benson-Rogan
5th Nov 2018 2:27 PM
FOLLOWING the tragic Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd crash that took the life of a mother this morning, a local has spoken out about the poor road conditions heading towards South Kolan.

David Walker said he commutes to and from work every day via the road and surrounding streets such as Cedars Rd

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: David Walker says the condition of Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd is concerning.
"I don't think they (the roads) are dangerous, I think the condition of them is very poor," he said.

"I've lived out here (South Kolan) for nine years and I wouldn't say there's excessive crashes at all."

He said there is significant damage to the road.

"All the pot holes and ruts from the sugar trucks carting all the time, I use both ways (of Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd) and even over Cedars crossing is really bad as well," he said.

A 46-year-old mother was killed in a traumatic two-vehicle head-on crash this morning on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd between Sharon and South Kolan.

A 12-year-old girl later died at Bundaberg Hospital.

 

TRAGIC: A woman was killed and her daughter is in critical condition after their car collided with a truck this morning.
A response has been sought to Mr Walker's claims.

