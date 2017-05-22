Rescuing Coffs Coast food destined for the dump

FEEDING MASSES: Loaves and Fishes' Benjamin Critten, Wayne Crowther, Ray Webb, Phil Hannaford and Russell Jones show some of the charity's food produce.

WHILE tonnes of food may go to waste, many more thousands of kilograms are spared from ending up in landfill.

For years local food charities Loaves and Fishes and Reap have been rescuing food destined for the dump.

Loaves and Fishes' Russell Jones said tonnes of perfectly good food pulled from the supermarket shelves was given a new lease of life to help the needy.

"We've got over 4000 families on the books," Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said food received by Loaves and Fishes might simply come as a result of a supermarket discontinuing a line of produce, a misprint of ingredient labelling or miscoloured food.

He said Loaves and Fishes stopped about 3.5 tonnes of food from going into the landfill each week.

Mr Jones said food at Loaves and Fishes needed just one requirement to be put back on the shelf - to be edible.

RESCUE OPERATION: Reap Coffs Harbour coordinator Julie Ferguson with a van load of rescued food to help the needy. Keagan Elder

Coffs' Reap Food Rescue co-ordinator Julie Ferguson said she believed supermarkets needed to change their produce criteria to create less waste, but at the same time saw the current criteria as a blessing for the food charity.

She said over the past three years Reap had prevented 120 tonnes, the equivalent of 120 baby elephants, of food going to waste.

Julie said Reap received directly from farmers as well as supermarket.

To find out more about about these food charities, visit alc.net.au/loavesandfishes or ozharvest.org/reap.