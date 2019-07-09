RESCUES: Helicopter flies 26 missions in 30 days

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on another mission.

OVER the course of one month, 26 missions have been undertaken by the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter on the North Coast.

The rescues varied from missing persons in bushland, water rescues, motor vehicle accidents to a horse-related injury and medical conditions.

June 1: Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 66 year old female with a medical condition from Lismore Base Hospital to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

June 2: Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 47 year old female with a medical condition from Grafton Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 4: Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 9 year old girl with a medical condition from Coffs Harbour Airport to Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 5: Tasked to assist in the search of a missing person at Mount Warning.

June 6: Tasked to transport a female patient from Maclean Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital after a single motor vehicle accident.

Inter-Hospital Transfer of a patient from Grafton Base Hospital to John Flynn Hospital.

June 7: Tasked to Casino to transport a 32 year old male with limb injuries to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 67 year old male with a medical condition from Lismore Base Hospital to Prince Charles Hospital.

Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 36 year old male with a medical condition from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 9: Tasked to assist in the search of a missing person in the Myrtle Creek/New Italy area.

Inter-Hospital Transfer of an 88 year old woman with a medical condition from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 11: Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 77 year old male with a medical condition from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 13: Tasked to Timbarra to assist a male that had been injured by a horse. Following assessment by the Critical Care Team, the patient was assessed as being better transported by road ambulance.

Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 67 year old female with a medical condition from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 14: Tasked to assist in the search of a missing person in Tomewin.

June 15: Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 76 year old female from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 16: Tasked to a single vehicle roll over at Terragon. A 26 year old male with suspected head and chest injuries was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Tasked to Glen Innes to a single car motor vehicle accident to transport a 22 year old male and 10 year old female to John Hunter Hospital.

Inter-Hospital Transfer of an 86 year old male with a medical condition to Lismore Base Hospital.

June 17: Tasked to assist in the search of a missing person in the Hat Head area.

June 18: Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 73 year old male with a medical condition from Tenterfield Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

June 21: Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 65 year old male suffering burns from Bellbrook to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

June 22: Tasked to Casino to assist a 12 year old boy fallen from a motorbike. After assessment by the Critical Care Team, the patient was transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital.

June 25: Inter-Hospital Transfer from Grafton Base Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital for a 45 year old male with a medical condition.

June 30: Tasked to the search and rescue of person in the water at Cosy Corner trail.

Inter-Hospital Transfer of a 92 year old female with a medical condition from Maclean Hospital to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

What's on

To show your appreciation for the service and to keep them up in the air, don't miss the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the following events:

The Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show

If you love your boating, fishing, camping, 4WDs or caravans, get along to one of the biggest regional shows of its kind.

From July 12-14. Full details at www.outdoorleisureshow.com.au

Rescue Day and Rescue Dinner

Pause to reflect on everything that has been achieved by the Service thanks to the support of our Community.

On August 9. To find out how you can be part of Rescue Day visit www.rescueday.com.au.

Coffs Coast Transport Golf Cup (Bonville)

Get your team in soak up one of the most beautiful golf courses in Australia ... full details at http://www.helirescue.com.au/events/coffs-coast-transport-industry-golf-cup-2019.

On August 29.