Rescuers receive rapid rescue machine

THINK PINK: Emergency services were gifted 'Pinky', an all-terrain rescue machine, by the Pink Silks Trust. Trevor Veale

TIME is precious in a rescue operation. Rescuers aim to get to their patient in 60 minutes, otherwise known as the 'golden hour'.

But remote beaches and dense forest around the Coffs Coast can and do hinder emergency services.

Thanks to a massive fundraising effort by the Pink Silks Trust, emergency services were gifted 'Pinky', a $50,000 all-terrain vehicle and trailer to rapidly extricate people in emergencies.

Local SES controller Bill Roffey said the ATV would be extremely beneficial in rescue operations.

"This thing will certainly shorten the amount of time getting people out,” Mr Roffey said.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager for the Coffs Coast Mick Mair said it would save paramedics, police, firefighters, SES volunteers or lifeguards from trekking on foot to hard to reach patients.

He said Pinky would service from Scotts Head to Corindi and out to Dorrigo.

Pink Silks Trust co-founder Tanya Johnson said the ATV was the first of its kind on the Coffs Coast.

She said most of the funding was raised during the Ladies and Tradies night last October.