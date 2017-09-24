Rescuers breeding success

IN 1970, Dolphin Marine Magic opened as a rescue and rehabilitation centre for native marine animals.

Dolphin Marine Magic permanently homes and cares for marine mammals that have been brought into human care as a result of an injury or event that prohibited the animal being released back to the wild.

The offspring of past and present marine mammals and animals from other like-minded institutions in Australia also reside permanently at the park.

The park works closely with the local branch of New South Wales National Parks & Wildlife Services.

Dolphin Marine Magic is the only zoological park in NSW exhibiting dolphins, and the two daily presentations are one of the Coffs Coast region's star attractions.

Through the fun and educational hands-on experience the centre offers with the animals, Dolphin Marine Magic hopes to inspire life-changing habits in guests that will make a real and measurable difference in the conservation of the marine environment.

The centre is home to dozens of animals, more notably the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, seals, a flock of little penguins, green sea turtles, freshwater turtles and a variety of endemic fish species.

They also have the most successful breeding record in the world of the endangered Australian sea lion.

For more go to dolphinmarinemagic.com.au